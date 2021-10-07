Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Up 24.9% in September

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,400 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 687,900 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGT. MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.36.

Shares of ALGT opened at $198.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.