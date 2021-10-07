Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 600.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

