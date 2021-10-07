ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 87,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdad Advisers LP boosted its stake in ALJ Regional by 117.0% during the second quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 924,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 498,419 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ALJ Regional by 16.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 66,351 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ALJ Regional during the first quarter worth $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ALJ Regional by 112.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ALJ Regional during the second quarter worth $71,000. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

Shares of ALJJ opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. ALJ Regional has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $103.46 million for the quarter.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.