Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Trading Down 4.1%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 3,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 164,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

ALGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $615.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 31,271 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.