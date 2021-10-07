Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Get Alexander's alerts:

NYSE:ALX opened at $269.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.65. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $233.70 and a 1-year high of $308.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 111.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alexander’s by 28.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,417,000 after buying an additional 58,442 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alexander’s by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alexander’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,898,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the second quarter valued at $2,737,000. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in Alexander’s by 115.7% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander’s (ALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.