Alexander D. Moore Sells 34,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $819,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 254.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 32.1% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,351.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 622,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after buying an additional 579,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

