Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Up 32.4% in September

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,800 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the August 31st total of 594,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Albany International news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $397,391,000 after acquiring an additional 158,620 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,582,000 after buying an additional 231,744 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,831,000 after buying an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,272,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,572,000 after buying an additional 46,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,352,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities started coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Albany International has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

