Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Air Lease underperformed its industry in the past year, mainly due to pandemic-led weakness in lease demand. Moreover, the company anticipates its collection rate to remain under pressure due to the effects of COVID-19. Escalating costs due to higher interest expenses and depreciation of flight equipment expenses are hurting the company’s bottom line. Total expenses rose 10.6% year over year in the first half of 2021. However, we are impressed with Air Lease’s endeavors to reward its shareholders. Last November, the company’s board approved a 7% hike in its quarterly cash dividend. Steady growth in Air Lease’s fleet is also appreciable. As of Jun 30, 2021, the company’s fleet consisted of 354 owned aircraft, indicating a rise from 342 as of Mar 31, 2021. The company's strong liquidity position is also praiseworthy.”

AL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE AL traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $42.11. 3,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,993. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $491.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.61 million. Analysts expect that Air Lease will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at $50,497,646.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,564,000 after purchasing an additional 205,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,235,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,555,000 after acquiring an additional 118,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Air Lease by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,898,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,208,000 after acquiring an additional 51,810 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Air Lease by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,616,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,212,000 after acquiring an additional 161,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Air Lease by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,453,000 after acquiring an additional 646,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

