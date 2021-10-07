Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.01% from the stock’s current price.

ACDVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target (down from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.56.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 137.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.89%. The firm had revenue of $681.38 million during the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

