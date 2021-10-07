Aion Price Up 14% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Aion has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $79.47 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

