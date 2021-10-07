AgileThought Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:AGIL)

AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AgileThought in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AgileThought’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get AgileThought alerts:

Shares of AgileThought stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. AgileThought has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $36.13.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.