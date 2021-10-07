Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Short Interest Down 14.6% in September

Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:AGGRU opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Agile Growth has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

