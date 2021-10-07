Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.68 and last traded at $112.48. Approximately 22,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,931,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.27.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,285,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $29,563,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $4,203,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Affirm by 2,191.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 579,521 shares during the period. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

