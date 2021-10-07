AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,311 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 46.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AerCap by 216.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AER opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. On average, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

