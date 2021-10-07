Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $192.58 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $138.01 and a 52-week high of $206.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.53 and its 200 day moving average is $182.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

