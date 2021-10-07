Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,757,923,000 after buying an additional 305,021 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,436,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,523,000 after buying an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after buying an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $929,078,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $277.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.31 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.56.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

