Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Aflac by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 274,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $25,217,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Aflac by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 262.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Aflac stock opened at $53.32 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.35. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

