Advisory Services Network LLC Has $961,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 151.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 39.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $132.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $137.38.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

