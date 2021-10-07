Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $115.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.44 and a 52-week high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

