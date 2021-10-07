Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,861 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 400.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 111,017 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,739,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 46.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 325.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 62,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 47,475 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,305,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,778,000 after buying an additional 47,681 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on FOLD. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The business had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $225,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,173.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $138,579.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,028,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,375 and sold 168,151 shares valued at $1,755,017. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

