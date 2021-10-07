Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 1,193.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 35.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the first quarter worth about $249,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $24.68 on Thursday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $842.35 million, a PE ratio of 617.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Natus Medical had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $115.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

