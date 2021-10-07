Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $78,000 Stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 321.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

MLR opened at $33.85 on Thursday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.16 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

