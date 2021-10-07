Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 512 Shares of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF in the 1st quarter worth $291,000.

Get Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF alerts:

HELX stock opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07. Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.