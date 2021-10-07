Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,113 Shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Soaring Eagle Acquisition were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,557,000.

Shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

