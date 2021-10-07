Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,348,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,461,000 after acquiring an additional 121,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,223,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,225,000 after purchasing an additional 180,722 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 145,091 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 193,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 87,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

ADVM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,312. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $205.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

