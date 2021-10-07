Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Cut to $112.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $121.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.13% from the company’s current price.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.89.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.78. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $66.09 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,915,000 after buying an additional 589,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,541,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 718,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,946,000 after purchasing an additional 174,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 141,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 347,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,178,000 after purchasing an additional 112,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.