ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Up 17.2% in September

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $18.99 on Thursday. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.19 million, a P/E ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.20 million. Research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

