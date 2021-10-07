ADT (NYSE:ADT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

ADT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. ADT has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.20.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ADT in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ADT by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,438 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 83,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ADT by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800,197 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $62,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,731 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ADT by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,254 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 98,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

