Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Hits $23.06 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $23.06 million and $369,263.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00084698 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00014400 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,611,768 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars.

