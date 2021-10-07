adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of adidas in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered adidas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.00.

ADDYY stock opened at $152.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. adidas has a 12-month low of $147.88 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. On average, research analysts predict that adidas will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,423 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in adidas by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

