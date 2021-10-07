Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.47.

ACET opened at $7.37 on Monday. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $234.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.37.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 32.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth about $129,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

