Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,494,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,472 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 63.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 656,917 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 47.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 23,581 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $794.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.17. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

