Adams Street Partners LLC Invests $564,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,658 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Dell Technologies makes up about 0.1% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DELL traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.97. 16,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,634. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $106.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.14.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,377 shares of company stock worth $62,622,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

