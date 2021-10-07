Adam Crystal Sells 15,000 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ CCCC opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -7.67. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $901,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 144.5% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 268,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 158,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.
About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
