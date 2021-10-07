Adam Crystal Sells 15,000 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -7.67. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $901,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 144.5% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 268,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 158,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

