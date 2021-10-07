Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,371. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.47. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acuity Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Acuity Brands worth $21,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.84.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

