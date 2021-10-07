Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.45.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,058,000 after purchasing an additional 401,629 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.3% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 554,347 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.2% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,008,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

