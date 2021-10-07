Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XLRN. Raymond James lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In other news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,358,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,640,000 after acquiring an additional 48,538 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,873,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,761 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,095,000 after acquiring an additional 566,522 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,302,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,422,000 after buying an additional 163,972 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,776,000 after buying an additional 108,937 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XLRN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,693. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $99.98 and a fifty-two week high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.