ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABM stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

ABM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. FIX raised ABM Industries to an add rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.67.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,491 shares of company stock valued at $478,888. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ABM Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of ABM Industries worth $16,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

