Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,178,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,844,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. BCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 226,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $16.92. 16,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

