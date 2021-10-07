AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.03. The company had a trading volume of 226,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,757. The company has a market capitalization of $196.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

