AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Up 38.2% in September

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,700 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the August 31st total of 738,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,402.3 days.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS SKUFF remained flat at $$24.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.