$954.57 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will announce sales of $954.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $935.50 million and the highest is $997.51 million. Pentair reported sales of $798.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 22.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Pentair by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,664,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 53.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.49. 1,078,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,965. Pentair has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average is $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.