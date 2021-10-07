$781.80 Million in Sales Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will announce $781.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $793.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $770.60 million. Crane posted sales of $734.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,943 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 357,014 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,128,000 after acquiring an additional 280,241 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Crane by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 526,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200,185 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crane by 1,521.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 183,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.03. 281,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,488. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.86. Crane has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.