7,352 Shares in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CCMP Capital GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth approximately $1,226,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,059,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 17.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,135,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,601,000 after purchasing an additional 599,374 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,976,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,624,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In other news, insider Rick Roetken sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $128,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $126,932.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,872 shares of company stock worth $1,729,820.

HAYW stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

