67,089 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,089 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 88.9% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 143.70 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

