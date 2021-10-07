62,500 Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Purchased by Berry Street Capital Management LLP

Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 62,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,711,000. Kansas City Southern makes up 1.6% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $284.68. 8,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,931. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.50.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.