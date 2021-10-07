600 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Bought by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,035,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,341,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,238,000 after purchasing an additional 289,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,620,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,615,000.

VDE opened at $76.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.13. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

