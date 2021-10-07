$6.04 EPS Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.65 and the highest is $6.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 223%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $19.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.40 to $19.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $16.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Amundi bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $97,747,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,683,000 after purchasing an additional 570,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,163,000 after acquiring an additional 421,896 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 391,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,885,000 after purchasing an additional 275,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.18. 292,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,451. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $105.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

