$58.83 Million in Sales Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post sales of $58.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.10 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $48.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $200.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $269.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $248.75 million, with estimates ranging from $180.60 million to $332.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. The company had revenue of $41.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Douglas Fambrough bought 5,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Kozin acquired 3,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $70,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $93,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.98. 469,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,017. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.