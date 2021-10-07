575,000 Shares in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) Bought by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 575,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,000. GigCapital4 makes up about 0.9% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the second quarter valued at about $492,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,970,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,544,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,478,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $780,000.

GIG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 65,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,563. GigCapital4, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

